"The National Education Policy 2020 has a great emphasis on Indian Languages and Indian knowledge systems. An icon like, Saint Thiruvalluvar is no less than any other literary figure, scholar or philosopher. It is our duty to take Thiruvalluvar's philosophy and Indian Knowledge Systems to the globe," Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted.

The policy is “rooted in Indianness and emphasises learning in the mother tongue” said the Education Minister at the 36th convocation of SASTRA Deemed University, Tanjavur, Tamil Nadu where he also visited the Shanmugha Precision Forging Unit.

"The policy with its futuristic outlook and rootedness in Indian ethos and with its emphasis on Indian languages is a philosophical document to create global citizens," he said at the same event as reported by PTI.

The Education Minister also said that Tamil Nadu has created wonders in the field of architecture, music, art and other fields since ancient times and is “an epitome of architectural excellence and grandeur”. He furthermore added that, “Prime Minister Modi has a lot of respect and affinity towards Tamil culture and people.”

He then went on to talk about the Chair in the honour of Tamil poet Subrahmanya Bharati at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi which has been established by the Prime Minister.

"Due to a long period of colonisation, we have neglected Indian languages and rich linguistic traditions. We have to decolonise our minds, get rid of our servile attitude and create our own path to achieve greater heights" he said.