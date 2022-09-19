A senior official from Delhi University (DU) informed, on September 19, Monday, that the entrance test for postgraduate programmes is likely to be held in the second week of October. The announcement comes after candidates raised concerns regarding the delay in the exam, which was expected to be held in July this year.

The DUET PG 2022 examination will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in the Computer-based Test (CBT) mode for admission to PG programmes offered by the DU colleges. The varsity officials also informed that 28 cities have been selected as exam centres, with one centre in each state, as per a report by PTI.



DU Registrar Vikas Gupta said that the university has received a communication from the NTA regarding the tentative date for the PG entrance. "The PG entrance exams are likely to be held in the second week of October as communicated by the university," he stated.

The application window for the DUET PG exam closed on June 30. Like in 2021, this year also, 50 per cent of the seats are reserved for the students of DU, while the remaining seats would be filled up through this exam. The NTA conducted the DUET 2021 exam from September 26 to October 1, 2021, as per PTI.