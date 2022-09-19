The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Delhi will soon begin the registration process for its undergraduate admissions through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022, the results of which were announced on September 16, 2022.

The university issued a notification in this regard stating that, “Consequent upon declaration of CUET (UG)-2022 result by National Testing Agency (NTA), the Admission Branch is processing data/details of candidates provided by NTA and shall open the portal shortly on JNU website for candidates seeking admission in JNU to fill application form by paying admission processing fee.”



The concerns of students, faculty members

Meanwhile, faculty and students of the university have expressed concerns over the move to opt for the CUET for admitting students to various courses. The academicians fear that the MCQ-based test pattern will dilute the quality of students attracted by the varsity.

In fact, earlier, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) had expressed concerns over the delay in admissions and demanded that the institution restore its time-tested admission procedure instead of relying on the NTA.

JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit had reiterated that the university has been appealing to the Centre to change the CUET format for postgraduate admissions, as well.