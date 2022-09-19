The Central University of Karnataka (CUK) will soon start the admission process for its undergraduate courses online through the CUK-SAMARTH portal and the link will be displayed on the official website of the university: cuk.ac.in.

As the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 were declared on September 16, 2022, the university released a notification detailing the admission procedure for courses that required CUET scores. "To participate in admission process, CUET-UG qualified candidates have to pay a non-refundable registration fee. The merit list will be prepared for the registered candidates only,” the notification read.



What is the registration fee?

The registration fee for candidates belonging to the General, OBC NCL and EWS categories is Rs 500. Additionally, for candidates from the SC, ST and PwD categories, the registration fee is Rs 100.

“The merit list of the candidates whose applications are received with the prescribed registration fee will be displayed on the university website. The admission process will continue on the announced merit list only. Candidates will be admitted based on the merit and the roster. Admissions will be explored until the required seats will be filled based on merit following roster till the announced merit list get exhausted,” the university said in the notification.