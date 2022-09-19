The three arrested accused persons in the Chandigarh University video case have been remanded for a week on September 19 by the Kharar court in Mohali, Punjab. This was after the police produced the accused at the court and sought a ten-day remand.

Protests erupted at the university campus on the night of September 17, Saturday, after female students alleged that a fellow hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of them in the common washroom. Some students even claimed that the videos were leaked, as per a report by PTI.

The police arrested the accused woman. However, she claimed that she had only sent a video of herself with her 23-year-old "boyfriend", who was then arrested from Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, September 18. Later in the evening, a 31-year-old man, also from HP, was arrested in connection with the case.

The two men were handed over to the Punjab police. The phones of all the accused persons have been seized. The police informed that an FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered in the matter and a probe is on.

Today, on September 19, the Punjab police formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe into the matter.