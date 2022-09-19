Punjab Chief Miniter Bhagwant Mann has set up a special investigation team (SIT) that comprises three members. The three-member all-women team will be investigating the case in which a Chandigarh University student allegedly made objectionable videos of her hostel mates.

The accused including the girl student from the hostel has been arrested with regards to this case. The special investigation team will be supervised by senior IPS Officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

"SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person is to be spared if found involved. One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination," said DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, as reported by ANI.

The DPG Punjab requested everyone to maintain peace and said, “Don't fall to unverified rumours. Let's work together for peace in society. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony.”

The report on ANI said that Chandigarh University has been shut down for students till September 24 owing to recent events. The decision has been made by the university management as the students have been protesting and demanding action against the allegations that the videos of several students at the girls' hostel of the university were recorded by another girl in the hostel.

Visuals from the campus of the University showed a number of students carrying their luggage as they left the premises. Protests that began on Saturday night continued till late on Sunday.

After allegations by the protesting students that the accused girl had taken videos of her hostel mates taking bath and posted them on social media. The students also claimed that a few students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, the police have stated that there have not been any suicide cases.

Protests by the students continue regarding this issue on the college campus, the Deputy Inspector General(DIG) of police GS Bhullar spoke to the students last night. He said that "implicit faith is necessary" and "law is being followed".

"We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," said DIG GS Bhullar. He told ANI that there has been a communication gap between the students and police officials and they are trying to bridge the gap between that.

"The issue has been of communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are assuring students that law is being followed and all legal procedures are being undertaken," DIG Bhullar said.

It was informed by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar that, "No information about suicide has come out. It is a rumour that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place," he added.

Updates about the case

The police have accused one person and he has been identified as Sunny Mehta, who is from a village under the Rohru Sub division of Shimla district.

Another person has been detained by the police, Rankaj Verma, 31.

Both the accused were caught by a team led by the superintendent of police, Dr Monika and were handed over to the Punjab Police.

"Punjab Police has arrested and has left with the accused from Rohru in case FIR, 354C IPC, 66E IT act PS Sadar Kharad Punjab. The 23-year accused, resident of Rohru has been handed over to them," read a statement of Shimla Police.

"Chandigarh University Case. Punjab Police reached PS Rohru in Shimla. The accused Sunny Mehta has been handed over to them. Zero tolerance to crime against women. If any collateral evidence comes our way, we will take action as per law," said Director General of Police Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu.

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," the police said.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in a Twitter post.