The leader of the AIADMK (All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) party and the former Chief Miniter of Tamil Nadu, O Pannerselvam, has requested the State government to consider closing schools as flu-related illnesses in Tamil Nadu are on the rise.

He urged the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin to look into the issue and immediately take steps towards closing schools to prevent the spread of this disease.

In a statement issued yesterday, September 18, O Pannerselvam said that it is the duty of the State government to maintain public health, pointing out that hospitalisation of children is on the rise in the state. The leader of the AIADMK party also said that, "The Tamil Nadu government should declare holidays in schools for some time and postpone the exam schedule till the time the cases come down. The government should take steps to create awareness among the people about the flu and make the necessary medicines available to them,” as reported by IANS.

He added that the doctors have warned people over the age of 60 to be careful and mentioned that schools in Puducherry have already been shut till September 25 owing to the spread of the same flu cases.