A student studying at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati allegedly committed suicide in his hostel room on Friday, September 16, the police said, as stated in a report by IANS.

The student who was pursuing his BTech course in the IIT was originally from Kerala. The police officer of Amingaon police station said that the boy was found hanging in his room and the body had been sent for post-mortem.

A statement from IIT-G reads: "It is with great sadness that IIT, Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of Design Department on campus on 16th September 2022."

The reason for the suicide is still unknown and the police are investigating the case. IIT Guwahati also released a statement requesting people to respect the privacy of the family during this time of grief and expressed its condolences.

Though the institute has not revealed the identity of the student, as per police sources, the deceased was identified as Surya Narayan Premkishore.

Suicide cases in other IITs

According to IANS, a fourth-year Aeronautical Engineering student at IIT Madras was found dead in his hostel room recently.

According to authorities, a 23-year-old student at IIT Hyderabad committed suicide on September 7, at a lodge near the institute where he was residing according to a PTI report.

Another occurrence occurred on September 6, when a 32-year-old PhD student at IIT Kanpur allegedly killed himself in his hostel room.