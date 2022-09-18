As stated in a report by PTI, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated 41 Science laboratories equipped with advanced resources and equipment at 21 NDMC-renovated schools on Saturday, September 17.

The inauguration ceremony was organised at New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC)-run school. After inaugurating the Science laboratories, Saxena congratulated 6,700 students studying at these 21 NDMC schools.

"It is an era of science. Without science and scientific temper, no step forward for socio-economic and human advancement could be envisaged," he said. According to the NDMC statement, the LG hoped that these laboratories would become "crucibles of experimentation and innovation", contributing as milestones in the field of education not only in the NDMC region but across Delhi.

He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on educating every girl child, saying that teaching a girl child leads to educating the entire family, and thus, the entire society. Saxena also emphasised the significance of extracurricular activities in a student's overall growth.

On the occasion, Chief Secretary Kumar suggested steps to further improve the quality of education in NDMC schools. He called for the distribution of tablets to every student to make them digitally empowered.

"After receiving the assessment reports, NDMC will fulfill the requirements of schools for qualitative education and better future of its students," Bhalla said.

The LG also felicitated meritorious students with certificates and a prize of Rs 10,000 to each of those who scored the best result in their board examinations.