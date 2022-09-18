The Indian Embassy in China has issued a list of 45 medical universities, from which students will be eligible to appear for the FMGE (Foreign Medical Graduate Examination) and opt for admission in India. This is meant for Indian medical students from Chinese medical universities.



“The notice which mentions the list is an advisory by the government,” informed Rachita Kurmi, a China medical student from Mumbai. The list was published on September 15.



The updated list can be found here https://www.eoibeijing.gov.in/ public_files/assets/pdf/ attachment_16092022.pdf



Meanwhile, the students are worried as there are still no direct flights to China. “The government has not given any updates on this,” said Rachita. She informs that on top of this, the students’ visas, as well as university-issued certificates for return, are at risk of getting expired.



When asked about what options were open to the students in this situation, she said that some of them, who have to return back soon, were contemplating opting for transit flights. “This is the most viable option for now. However, they are very expensive and many cannot afford them,” the student said.