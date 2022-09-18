A female student who was engaged in the digital circulation of posting "objectionable" videos of women students of a university in Punjab on social media has been detained. She allegedly shot films of certain female students taking bath in the girl's hostel and forwarded them to a Shimla youth who then posted them on social media.

With that, here’s a list of issues that have happened in hostels around the country

JNU protest against critical infrastructural

Students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) were on a protest against their administration's apathy towards addressing infrastructural issues on campus. Conditions such as unavailability of water at several hostels and the contamination of potable water were major issues. Incidents in the hostel such as parts of ceilings and walls caving in at the campus have been reported with other issues such as insufficient seating space in the library, proper lighting of roads on campus, the need to make the campus more inclusive for students with disabilities and providing e-rickshaw and free bus services for transport within the campus and so on.



Student protest against hostel evacuation at Osmania University

Osmania University (OU) witnessed protests on its premises in front of its Vice-Chancellor's building on September 17. The first-year students are protesting after they learned that from their second year onwards, they would be shifted from the new Centenary building to the old building of the Ladies Hostel Complex. It may be noted that the old building is usually assigned to second-year students. They also protested because they had only two to three days to evacuate their rooms.

Girls were allowed out of the hostel after 10 pm at MNLU Aurangabad after the efforts of one student

The girls were locked in their buildings previously by 10 pm while boys openly flouted the rule, there was a severe restriction for girls. The wardens informed that it was not possible for them to allow all the students out at the same time for safety and security purposes. This changed after the efforts of one girl student.

Students allege mental harassment from hostel authorities and say that they aren't being given enough time to look for alternate accommodation arrangements

Students at the Rajiv Gandhi Hostel for Girls at Delhi University (DU) were protesting against the hostel's directive asking them to vacate the premises. The students say that they received an email from the administration declaring that the guest occupants must vacate by September 1 or pay a daily fine of Rs 200 per day. The protest was conducted on September 8.

Dead lizard found in food, 33 hostel students fall ill in Telangana

As many as 33 students at a government-run girls' hostel in Telangana's Warangal district fell ill due to food poisoning. The incident occurred at the hostel of the tribal girls' Asham high school at Wardhannapet on the night of September 5. The girls who were seriously ill were shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal. Thirteen students were admitted to a special ward. A girl undergoing treatment at the hospital said that she noticed a dead lizard in the food and stopped eating.

Mess and cafe at two hostels shut down over hygiene complaints

AIIMS administration had made the decision to shut down a mess and a cafe in two hostels over the sub-standard quality of food and poor hygienic conditions, as per an official order. A letter by the AIIMS Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) to institute Director Dr Randeep Guleria alleged that poor hygienic conditions were noticed during a surprise inspection by the representatives of RDA, Scientists of Young Society and AIIMS Students Association in the presence of the hostel warden.

Five out of 31 hostels for SC/ST students were not functioning in Coimbatore

Students and activists allege that the five hostels under the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department in Coimbatore district, Tamil Nadu were not functioning. Many students were staying in rented rooms and PGs outside the campus since no government hostels were functioning there. According to the officials, out of five, two hostels were closed due to the lack of renovation and the other three do not have enough students to function.

As many as 30 students of a Vikarabad private school fall sick after dinner at a hostel

As many as 30 students of a private school, Kesava Reddy Residential School in Vikarabad, fell sick after eating hostel food, adding to the rising cases of food poisoning reported in Telangana. The students were taken to the hospital without informing their parents. The students were taken to a private hospital in Vikarabad Town the next morning.