The Puducherry government yesterday declared the closure of schools for students studying from classes 1 to VIII from today till 25 September following a high rise in flu-like illness among children.

Following this government of Puducherry, this morning announced that classes will also be closed for LKG and UKG.

This decision to close the schools was taken based on the advise of the health department of the Union territory to shut the schools as this flu seems to affect children the most. “During the last 10 days, there have been at least 50% spike in fever cases among children and their turnout at hospitals has also been on the rise," a spokesperson of the Health Department told PTI.

The Health Department of Puducherry has opened dedicated clinics in all hospitals and primary health centres to treat children for flu-like fever cases with symptoms of cold, fever and cough.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam, have taken the recommendation of the Health Department and declared holidays for LKG, UKG and for classes I to VIII.

All government-run schools and private institutions have shut the classes as a precautionary measure, a spokesperson of the Education Department said.

Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child hospital in the Union Territory which is run by the government has been receiving a large number of cases of children with flu-like symptoms says a report by the PTI