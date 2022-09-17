Over 60 lakh students have arrived in Australia for pursuing their higher education. This happened soon after Australia opened its borders after the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown, stated a report in PTI.

The borders were reopened in mid-December 2021 and the data is till July 22, 2022.

Australia recently announced the Study Australia Industry Experience Programme aimed at enhancing employability skills, especially for Indian Students.

A one-day roadshow was conducted in India by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), to create awareness and provide information about this programme and also offer an opportunity for students to interact with prospective university representatives and gain information on visas and scholarships that are available for them.

Representatives from Australian universities shared detailed information about scholarships, student life and security in the country during the event.

"We work closely with Indian students to ensure that they are making the best decisions when it comes to studying in Australia. The Study Australia roadshow provided updated, reliable and relevant information to students, parents and heads of institutes. Australia offers world-class education, strong career pathways and an unmatched lifestyle for students" Australian Trade and Investment Commissioner-South Asia Abdul Ekram told PTI.

According to Ekram, over the years an increasing number of Indian students were opting to study in Australia for its world-class education, post-study work opportunities, cost of living and quality of living.