The National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog) is inviting ideas and suggestions from academicians, universities and research institutions to adopt a sustainable lifestyle as part of the Mission LiFE that was announced by the Prime Minister at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference.

Mission LiFE’s aim is to bring individual behaviours to the forefront of the global climate action narrative.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is inviting interested candidates from across the world for ideas aimed at individuals, households and communities to drive climate-friendly behaviours in various sectors such as water, food, electricity and so on.

Authors of the accepted ideas will be invited to present their work during an international conference in India.

Participants from public, academic and private institutions may submit papers as individual authors or in teams of three or fewer. These ideas need to provide innovative solutions and promote wider adoption of climate-friendly application of steps that can be implemented.

Applicants can apply via the direct like on the official website of the NITI Aayog or the link here https://forms.gle/pvgtwn74mbUUR1EV7

The application date for this opened on June 5, 2022 and closes on December 31, 2022. The authors of the top five ideas will be awarded the opportunity to present it in person at the Global LiFE conference in India, $25,000 to pilot and test their idea and support from the NITI Aayog to expand their idea to a larger scale.

Authors whose ideas are shortlisted in Round I will be informed via email and invited to submit a detailed concept note within 30 days for Round II. Submissions are welcome irrespective of the authors’ racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural background, gender, sexual orientation, or disabilities. The ideas will be evaluated based on their originality, analytical rigour and implementability.