The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Candidates who appeared for this examination can check their scores on the official website jeeadv.ac.in.

With the results of the JEE Advance 2022 AAT, the Joint Implementation Committee of JEE Advanced has also released the cut-off marks. Qualified candidates can fill in their choices for Architecture programmes in IITs on the JoSAA portal from 6.00 pm today, September 17, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

On the basis of the cut-off marks, the candidate will be offered admission to BArch courses that are available only at three IIT branches: Varanasi, Kharagpur and Roorkee.

Here are steps you can follow to check the JEE Advanced AAT results 2022

1)Visit the official website of JEE Advanced: jeeadv.ac.in

2) Click the link available for the AAT 2022 results

3) Login using your credentials like your registration number, application number, date of birth and so on

4) Click login and your results will appear on the screen

5) The mark sheet can be downloaded and printed for further reference

IIT Bombay will hold a one-of-its-kind virtual counselling session for female candidates who have qualified for the JEE Advanced exam in order to encourage them to not leave their IIT seats.