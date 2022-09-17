The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) is offering a special scholarship programme for the all-India top 100 rank-holders of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2022 for the second year in a row.

The scholarships would be awarded to the selected students who have been admitted for the BTech/BS programme for the 2022-23 academic year, as stated in a press release. “The scholarships will cover all the expenses including tuition and living during their stay at IIT Kanpur. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative towards encouraging and rewarding academic excellence,” the press release stated.

Each of the eligible students would be entitled to an annual scholarship of Rs 3 lakh, which would cover their expenses during the undergraduate programme. “An undergraduate student at IIT-K typically spends Rs 12 lakh through the four-year BTech/BS programme,” the institute said.

The institute aims, through this student scholarship, to extend support towards the cost of education that includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, books and supplies, health insurance, transport and so on, the press release added.

The scholarships were introduced for the first time last year and were established with the support of an alumnus of IIT Kanpur, Lokvir Kapoor.