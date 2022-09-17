The NTA has released the results of the CUET UG 2022 examination. The University of Delhi shall consider the “normalised scores” that have been declared by the NTA in the CUET UG 2022 examination. The need for normalisation is to maintain equivalence among various question papers, the difficulty level of these question papers administered in different sessions may not be the same.

All participating universities will be able to access the scores of all the candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 examination. The universities, with this access, will be able to verify the scores of the applicants filing separately at the time of applying to a university.

Registration for Delhi University closes on October 3. After this, the university will have all the required data of the applicants along with their college and programme preferences. They will also have access to the CUET scores of the applicants. The university will calculate the candidate’s merit for a specific program by simply adding the normalised marks for the four subjects stated in the eligibility criteria of the given programme.

If a candidate has taken five or six subjects of which all are on the eligibility criteria, the university will take the four subjects in which the candidate has scored the highest marks and add up their normalised marks to that.

In the event of a tie where two or more applicants have scored the same marks in the CUET examination, the university will have a tie-in which the preference will be given to the candidate who has scored the highest mark in the Class XII Board public examination. If that still leads to a tie, the candidate who is older as per the date of birth mentioned in the Class X certificate will be given preference.

The candidates can get more information on the undergraduate bulletin of information through the official Delhi University link: http://du.ac.in/uploads/new-web/07072022 and they can register through the registration link before October 3: https://ugadmission.uod.ac.in/