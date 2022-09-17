The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022, yesterday, September 16. It was in English that the highest number of students (8,236) scored 100 percentile followed by Political Science at 2,065.

The exam was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot. Here are some highlights from the results that were declared.

In the debut edition of the exam, more female candidates scored a perfect 100, as many as 12,799, when compared to male candidates as 8,360 of them scored a perfect 100, according to the press release by NTA. However, the number of male candidates who registered for the exam (5,56,028) was higher when compared to female candidates (4,34,431).

In terms of categories, more students belonging to the General category (15,373) scored 100 percentile, followed by students belonging to the Other Backward Classes - Non-Creamy Layer (OBC-NCL) (3,547).

Some of the other subjects that saw the most number of 100 percentile scorers were Economics (1,187), Psychology (1,186), Business Studies (1,669) and Sanskrit (1,166) among others.

The central universities across India will now be putting together the rank list based on the results of the CUET UG results. The merit list will not be prepared considering the percentile of the marks but “normalised” scores issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).