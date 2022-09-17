Registrations for private candidates for the CBSE Class X, XII 2023 exams will be opened today, September 17, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The registration link will be active on the official website of the CBSE, cbse.gov.in, and the last date to register without a late fee is September 30. Students can pay a late fee and register for the exam by October 7. The CBSE released the notification for the registration of the exam on September 14, 2022.

While the dates of the exam have not yet been declared, they are likely to be conducted between February to April 2023. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website in order to keep a track of dates and other important information with regards to the exam.

Here's how can candidates can register for the exam:

Step 1: Head to cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that will direct you to register for Class X, XII CBSE 2023 exams

Step 3: On the page that opens for private candidates, read the instructions thoroughly and click on continue

Step 4: A page with the application form will now open. Fill in the details carefully

Step 5: Upload all required documents

Step 6: Click on submit.

Step 7. Pay the application fee