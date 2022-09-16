The Supreme Court on Friday, September 16, refused to entertain petitions seeking a uniform dress code in all schools across the country. The petition was filed by Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay in the wake of the Karnataka hijab row.

Senior Advocate Guarav Bhatia said, “This is a Constitutional issue.. Direct a uniform for staff and teachers. Your Lordships may pass any order. Under Right to Education (RTE), there has to be uniformity, there has to be discipline,” as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

The Bench in response said, “This is not a matter that has to come to Court..We are not inclined,” as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

The PIL sought directions to the Centre, States and Union Territories to implement a uniform dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions “for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration,” according to reports.

The plea also said that a uniform dress code is needed to “instil a sense of camaraderie among students from different caste, creed, faith, religion, culture and place,” as pointed out by reports.

Several pleas have been filed in the top court against the March 15 verdict of the high court holding that wearing hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice which can be protected under Article 25 of the Constitution.