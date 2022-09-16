A Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday, September 15 posted the State government's appeal on the question of redoing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) rankings for hearing on September 19.

No arguments were heard from either side yesterday, September 15 as the back office of the court highlighted certain office objections (EdexLive is not privy to the nature of these objections) in the government's appeal.

A single judge bench of the court had, on September 3, quashed a Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) note on 2020-21 PU students, as stated in a report by PTI.

The KEA had issued the note on July 30 this year by which the second year PU marks of students from the 2020-21 batch were not considered for KCET rankings. Only the KCET marks were considered.

The 2021-22 students were, however, ranked on the regular 50:50 ratio of PU II marks and the entrance exam marks. Since the PU II marks of 2020-21 students were based on internal marks from colleges, the KEA had adopted this policy.

Many students who are reappearing for KCET from the 2020-21 batch had challenged this note. The petitioners claimed that more than 22,000 KCET repeaters will be impacted due to the KEA's decision.

In the September 3 judgement, the High Court had said, “The impugned note is contrary to the principles of legitimate expectation and the same deserves to be quashed.” After this verdict was pronounced, many KCET freshers also voiced their concerns given the change that would be introduced in their rank.

Yesterday, September 15, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty directed the authorities to comply with the office objections to their appeal and adjourned the hearing to next week.