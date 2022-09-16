IIT Madras (IITM) has launched a short-time online certificate programme on e-mobility for working professionals. Offered through IITM’s Centre for Outreach and Digital Education (CODE), it is a 120-hour course with 40 hours of online interactive sessions with faculty. The course is extended for a period of six months and four out of the nine modules in the programme will be delivered by industry professionals.



“Content will be delivered by industry professionals of the automotive industry with electric vehicle and vehicle engineering background,” says Course Coordinator Prof Karthick Athmanathan, Professor of Practice, IITM to EdexLive. He further adds, “This is an overview course for working professionals who are not familiar with Electric Vehicles (EVs) and need up-skilling or wish to move their careers to e-mobility.”



The programme will provide an overview of the e-mobility ecosystem and the basic fundamentals in technical areas. It also comes with the promise of constant upgradation based on the needs of the industry. It is designed to suit working professionals with remote delivery and enough flexibility.



With the rapid switch to EV from ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) vehicles, the industry demands skilled manpower with knowledge in EV and this course plans to help skilled professionals while acting as a bridge between industry and academia.



The modules that are covered in the course are as follows:



Module 1: Economics and Ecosystem in eMobility



Module 2: Vehicle Engineering and Development



Module 3: Vehicle Dynamics and Control



Module 4: Powertrain and Fuels



Module 5: Power Electronics and Motors



Module 6: Battery Technology



Module 7: Materials for eMobility



Module 8: Thermal Management for Electric Vehicles



Module 9: Electromagnetic Compatibility for Electric Vehicles



Although the industry is shifting to EV, the general public is still apprehensive about the change. Especially with recent incidents of EV showroom catching fire in Hyderabad. Reports say that it could have been the blast e-bike battery However, like every change comes with their own set of fears, so does EV. Prof Athmanathan says, “The fire was due to poorly manufactured batteries, not the technology. Even when internal combustion started, there was a fire and the first few experimental flights also crashed. Thus, these hiccups are a part of technology migration; we’ll just have to wait it out.”



The entire course fee is Rs1,77,000 (Rs 1,50,000 + 18% GST) and certification will be awarded based on regular submission of assignments, attendance and final valuation. The October batch starts on October 2, 2022 and the last date to register for it is September 30, 2022.



For more details on the course visit https://elearn.nptel.ac.in/ shop/iit-workshops/ongoing/e- mobility-and-electric-vehicle- engineering/ or by writing to support-elearn@nptel.iitm.ac. in.