The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 results have been declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

How many students appeared for the exam?

- Phase I: From July 15, 16, 19 and 20, 2022: 2.49 lakh

- Phase II: August 4, 5 and 6: 1.91 lakh

- Phase III: August 7, 8 and 10: 1.91 lakh

- Phase IV: August, 17, 18 and 20: 3.72 lakh

- Phase V: August 21, 22 and 23: 2.01 lkah

- Phase VI: August 24, 25, 26 and 30: 2.86 lakh

What are the highlights?

- As many as 14,90293 candidates registered and 9,68,201 candidates appeared

- It was conducted in 259 cities including ten cities outside India

- Per shift about 490 centres were engaged and 505 observers/deputy obervors were enlisted

- Per shift, there were about 250 city coordinators

- As many as 6,60,311 female candidates registered and 4,29,228 candidates appeared

- As many as 8,29, 965 male candidates registered and 5,38,965 appeared

- As many as 17 candidates from the third gender registered and 8 of them appeared

Totally, as per the press release put out by the NTA, the exam was scheduled for 14,90,000 candidates and attempted by 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and 6.80,000 candidates in the second slot.

How did the NTA provide flexibility?

- Candidates applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities

- Number of question papers were 2,219 and the number of questions were 50,476

- The medium of the question paper was in 13 languages

- In all subjects, students had to attempt 40 questions out of 50. Except in the general test, where they were required to attempt 60 out of 75