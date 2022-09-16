The results for the debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG have been declared on Friday, September 16 National Testing Agency (NTA) officials said.

The results were scheduled to be declared by 10 pm on Thursday, September 15, however, the NTA informed post-midnight that there will be a delay citing a huge database, as stated in a report by PTI.

"The merit lists will be prepared by participating universities who will decide about their individual counselling on the basis of CUET-UG score card," said Sadhana Parashar, Senior Director (Exams), NTA, as per PTI.

The press release put out by NTA stated: "Results of candidates are being shared with Universities where the candidates had applied. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the respective universities and Institutions for further details."

The first edition of CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30. The exam had recorded 60 per cent attendance.

More about CUET

The exam was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates, with approximately 8,10,000 candidates in the first slot and approximately 6,80,000 candidates in the second slot.

In addition to 259 cities in India, the exam was also conducted in 10 cities outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu. Muscat. Rivadh. Shariah, Singapore, Kuwait City, and New York.

The test was also conducted in remote areas like Navsari, Itanagar, Barpeta, Nalbari, Araria, Arrah, Begusarai, Bettiah, Bhabua, Buxar, Jammui, Samastipur, Bilaspur, Deoghar, Kargil, Leh, Morena, Behrampur, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sriganganagar, Balia, Basti, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Sonbhadra, Srinagar (Uttrakhand) also in addition to other cities.

How to check your results

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scores:

1. Log on to the CUET official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the home page of the website, click on the link that says CUET UG 2022 result

3. Enter your credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth

4. Your CUET UG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference