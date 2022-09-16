After a prolonged wait for the CUET 2022 results yesterday, Thursday, September 15, they were finally released on September 16, early morning. Over 19,000 students scored 100 percentile with English paper having the highest number of students scoring 100 percentile (8236).

The exam’s first edition was marred by glitches and technical difficulties. It may be recalled that it was introduced this year as the common test for admission into 54 central universities. Till last year, the criteria for college admission were the board marks and the sudden change this year, along with the aftereffects of the pandemic, has been overwhelming for students.

“The question papers were extremely easy; however, the process not so much,” says Harsh Karanwal, a student from Uttar Pradesh. He adds, “The papers were probably made this easy to appease the students and have them forget the experience.”

Priyanshu Shekhar Jha from Bihar protested how the exam failed him and many others like him. “The system itself didn’t work well. I answered about five or six questions and the computer shut down. When it was switched back on, my test was already submitted; I don’t know how,” adds Priyanshu. He says, “The entire process was very displeasing and unsatisfactory. Ruined so many months for me and yet did me no good.”

The hastened process and the lack of proper organisation made the entire ordeal daunting for the students and has led to quite a few of them deciding to dropout this year; Priyanshu happens to be one of them. He aims to appear for IIT JEE next year.

“The continuous wait was anxiety-inducing,” says Priyanshu Goel, another CUET student who targets Delhi University with a 95.17 percentile. “The notification of the examination was released late and at every step of the way, there was an unnecessary delay. This exam was so crucial given that it was the only way to get into a central university.”

There were already quite a few changes this year because of the pandemic, the Board exams were mostly conducted in two terms; along with that, the CUET has been challenging for the students. Priyanshu further adds, “We were not mentally prepared for all this. I got the confirmation of my exam for July 15 on July 12. Just a two-day notice is ridiculous. If the NTA is to continue with CUET, they should make the system more organised.”

All the cumulative experiences of the students make them wonder if such a hastened experimental process of hyper-centralised examination is at all worth it. Also, it may be noted that the results might make admissions far more complex with thousands of 100 percentile scorers fighting for their seats in the top colleges of the central universities.