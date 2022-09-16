The submission for the first phase of admissions for various Undergraduate, Postgraduate and Diploma courses offered by Prof G Ram Reddy Centre For Distant Education (PGRRCDE), Osmania University, Hyderabad, is now accepting applications. The last date for applications is October 31, 2022, as per the guidelines issued by the UGC.

The institution has introduced five new courses for this academic year: PG Diploma in Data Sciences, PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship Development, PG Diploma in Vedic Astrology, Advanced PG Diploma in Vedic Astrology and Certificate course in Yoga.

With the NEP 2020 that encourages multi-disciplinary and inter-disciplinary courses, the university has also opened admissions in courses like MA Psychology, MA English, MA Sanskrit, MA Telugu and all the PG courses in Social Sciences to any graduate. A graduate of any degree can pursue PG courses in Social Sciences.

Any candidate who is interested in applying is advised to submit their application through their official website, www.oucde.net, before the submission date (October 31) or contact 040 27098350/ 27097177/ 27091605.



Here is the list of courses that are available and the eligibility criteria

MBA (four semesters) - Duration of 2 years with a fee of Rs 10,000 per semester. The eligibility criteria for this is any graduate qualifying in TS ICET/AP ICET 2022 or entrance test conducted by the PGRRCDR, OU and securing prescribed minimum marks in any graduation with 50% marks

MCA (four semesters) - Duration of two years with a fee of Rs 7,500 per semester. The eligibility criteria for this is any graduate qualifying in TS ICET/AP ICET 2022 or entrance test conducted by the PGRRCDR, OU and securing prescribed minimum marks in any graduation with 50% marks

MA (Urdu/Hindi/Sanskirt) - Duration of 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a graduate including BE, BTech or BCA who studied the subject

MA Telugu - Duration 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a graduate including BE, BTech or BCA

MA English - Duration 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,000 per annum. A graduate including BE, BTech or BCA

MA (Philosophy/Sociology/Public Personal Management/Public Administration) - Duration 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a graduate of any faculty

MA (Economics/Political Science/ History) - Duration 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a graduate in the concerned subject at the UG level. BCom graduate is also eligible to take admissions in MA (Economics)

MA Psychology - Duration 2 years with a fee of Rs 9,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a graduate of any faculty

M Com - Duration 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,500 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a degree in BCom

MSc Mathematics - Duration of 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,500 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a graduate in the concerned subject

MSc Statistics - Duration of 2 years with a fee of Rs 6,500 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is a graduate with Mathematics and Statistics

BA (Mathematics and Statistics) - Duration of 3 years with a fee of Rs 4,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this is pass in intermediate or 10 +2 with mathematics and one of the optional subjects

BCom General - Duration of 3 years with a fee of Rs 5,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this pass in intermediate or 10 +2 level or equivalent examination

BBA - Duration of 3 years with a fee of Rs 8,000 per annum. The eligibility criteria for this pass in intermediate or 10 +2 level or equivalent examination

PG Diploma in Mathematics - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 6,000 per course. The eligibility criteria for this graduate of any faculty (3 YDC)

PG Diploma in English Language teaching - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 6,000 per course. The eligibility criteria for this graduate of any faculty (3 YDC)

PG Diploma in Business Management - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 6,000 per course. The eligibility criteria for this graduate of any faculty (3 YDC)

PG Diploma in Bioinformatics - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 30,000 per course. The eligibility criteria for this graduate of BSc/ MSc/ BSc/B Pharmacy/BVSc/MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BE with 50% of marks

PG Diploma in Computer Applications - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 8,000 per semester. The eligibility criteria for this graduate with a minimum 3 years duration

PG Diploma in Data Science - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 10,000 per semester. The eligibility criteria for this graduate with a minimum 3 years duration

PG Diploma in Entrepreneurship Development - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 7,500 per semester. The eligibility criteria for this graduate with a minimum 3 years duration

PG Diploma in Vedic Astrology - Duration of 1 year with a fee of Rs 6,000 per course. The eligibility criteria for this pass in Post Graduation diploma in Vedic astrology or its equivalent

Certificate course in Yoga - Duration of 6 months with a fee of Rs 6,000 per course The eligibility criteria for this SSC/mathematics/Equivalent