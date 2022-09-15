The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, September 14 dismissed a batch of pleas filed against police action during an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest at Aligarh Muslim University on December 15 and stated that, "The students take admissions in universities or any educational institution for the purpose of education and not indulge in these kind of activities, which brings bad name to the great educational Institutions," as per a report by LiveLaw.

The petition alleged that around 100 students were injured during the incident and urged the court to form a panel to enquire into the police action, as per LiveLaw. As a result, the court on January 7, 2020, directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the alleged police violence.

The report by NHRC however, found the use of force by the police to be justified and necessary and blamed the students for the alleged violence, as per LiveLaw.

The Bench dismissed the pleas as it took into account the inquiry report by the NHRC which, among other recommendations, also criticised the police officials for their "unprofessional" behaviour, as per LiveLaw.

