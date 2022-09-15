The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing of a batch of petitions seeking permission for medical students who returned from Ukraine to continue their medical education in India, to tomorrow, September 16. The hearing was earlier meant to be held today, September 15.

The Counsel appearing for the Union stated that a short affidavit has been filed in the matter and hence, it will be taken up tomorrow, September 16, as stated in a tweet by LiveLaw. “We will take up tomorrow. We are not hearing Hijab matter tomorrow so we will take up,” the bench said as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

A bunch of petitions have been filed to address the plight of Ukraine-returned medical students. One of them that was filed in the Supreme Court demanded that Indian medical students, who were forced to return from Ukraine due to the war with Russia this year, be declared as "War Victims/Protected Persons" under the Geneva Convention of 1949.

The petition seeks urgent directions to frame guidelines to accommodate them in Indian medical colleges as any further delay would hamper their career, as stated in a report by LiveLaw.

The Supreme Court, had earlier on Friday, September 9, issued a notice with regard to the pleas filed, seeking directions to concerned authorities to frame and implement guidelines for assimilation of undergraduate medical students evacuated from Ukraine into Indian medical colleges in the exercise of powers under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, the report by LiveLaw stated.