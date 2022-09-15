The National Medical Commission (NMC) has come out with a public notice in reference to the notice it brought out on September 6, regarding the no-objection for mobility programme with respect to the Indian medical students who were pursuing their education in Ukraine but had to come back after Russia declared war on it.

"In this connection, it is clarified that "Academic Mobility Program" refers to temporary relocation (for the period of conflict) to other countries in Poland, Austria, Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Moldova, Slovakia, Spain, Uzbekistan, US, Italy, Belgium, Egypt, Belarus, Latvia, Kyrgyzstan, Greece, Rumania, Sweden, Israel, Iran, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Germany, Turkey, Croatia and Hungary. However, the degree will be awarded by the parent Ukrainian University."

It went on to clarify that the academic mobility programme will be applicable only to medical colleges and institutes that are located in the aforementioned countries. It also went on to advise that the students need to adopt the mobility programme accordingly.

Too little, too late is what the Indian medical students from Ukraine and their parents have to say about the allowance of mobility by the NMC (National Medical Commission). Though it appears to be good news that the stranded students, struggling with continuing their medical education and training, are being offered the option of mobility, they feel otherwise.