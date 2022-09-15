The results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) courses will be released today, Septrember 15, by the National Board of Examinations (NBA).

Candidates will be able to check their scores on the official website nbe.edu.in and download their scoresheets as well. The NBA will also release the merit list for NEET SS 2022.

The exam was conducted for 32 super specialty courses on September 1 and 2 this year. As per the new pattern, it was conducted in two groups this year. Students can select their super specialty on the basis of these two broad feeder groups. More than 15,000 students appeared for the exam. They will compete for around 930 Super Speciality seats across two rounds of counselling, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) once the results are released.

Here's how you can check your NEET SS 2022 score and merit rank:

1. Visit nbe.edu.in

2. Click on the NEET SS tab, then select 'Results' under the 2022 session

3. The NEET SS result will be displayed. Check thoroughly and download for future reference.