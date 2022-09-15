Applications are open for candidates who are eligible for admission to government seats, management seats and NRI seats for the MD/MS/Diploma/MDS courses in government and self-financed medical and dental colleges for the academic year 2022-23. As per the respective council and admission rules of Gujarat, any candidate who appeared and qualified for the NEET PG 2022 examinations is eligible to apply for counselling.

Online pin purchase for online registration can be done through the website www.medadmgujarat.org from today, September 15 till September 21, 3:30 PM. This pin can be purchased with a payment of Rs 2000, which is non-refundable. The online registration for the counselling will commence today and will end on September 21 at 6:00 PM.

Document verification and submission of photocopies of documents at the Help Center can be submitted from September 16 at 10 am to September 22 at 3:30 pm. The candidates should take a prior appointment for this at the Help Center and they can select a date, time and Help Center of their own choice. The working hours of the Help Center are from 10 am to 4 pm and will be closed on government holidays and Sundays.

NEET PG 2022 was conducted on May 21 for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2022. The result was declared on June 1. Qualified candidates have to participate in the counselling process for admission.