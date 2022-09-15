The registration process for round one can be done until September 23 | Pic: EdexLive

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 from today, September 15. Candidates who have passed the exam, can register for the counselling process on the official website mcc.nic.in.

The registration process for seat allotment in the first round will be conducted between September 15 to September 23 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between September 20 to September 25 till 11.55 pm. The result will be announced on September 28 for round one.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the counselling process:

1. Log onto the official website of the MCC on www.mcc.nic.in

2. Click on the tab that says “PG Medical Counselling”

3. Enter your personal credentials to log in and fill in the application form with all the required details

4. Upload the required documents and submit it along with the payment for the registration

5. Download the application form for future reference

Here are the details about the other rounds:

Round two

The registration process for seat allotment in this round will be conducted between October 10 to October 14 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between October 11 to October 14 till 11.55 pm. The result will be announced on October 19 for round two.

Mop-up round

The registration process for seat allotment in this round will be conducted between October 31 to November 4 until 12 pm and the fees can be paid till 8 pm. Additionally, the choice filling window will be open between November 1 to November 5 till 11.55 pm. The result will be announced on November 9 for this round.

The counselling process is set to begin after, in May this year, several NEET PG aspirants had urged authorities to postpone the exam by 40 days as it was clashing with the ongoing counselling for NEET PG 2021.