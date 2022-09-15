The writ appeal filed by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) against the Karnataka High Court order on repeaters of the Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 will be heard today, September 15.

The court had maintained that the entire re-evaluation process for the exam must be done once again after considering 50 per cent of Pre-University (PU) marks and 50 per cent of CET ranks for the repeaters. KEA appealed against this order of the High Court.

Reports point out that the writ appeal will come up for hearing today, September 15.

Since KEA announced KCET 2022 results on July 29, the students from 2021 who attempted the exam again have been protesting. The main reason is that the repeaters were allotted ranks in the KCET exam based on their KCET scores alone, whereas other students have been ranked based on their KCET scores and II PU results in a 50-50 weightage split.

Students worry that this court case will delay the admission process further.

“It was unexpected that KEA would appeal against the order. This is just wasting our time and delaying the whole admission process,” said Suhas Papanashi, who is a KCET repeater.

The repeaters however said that they are confident that the decision will be taken in their favour. “It is unfair that the government is standing against its own students. But justice will prevail because we have all the proper proof and documents,” said Abhishek R, a KCET repeater.