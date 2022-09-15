On Thursday, September 15, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched Ramakrishna Mission’s ‘Awakening’ Programme for students of Classes I to V. He did this at an occasion where Swami Shantatmanada, Secretary of the Ramakrishna Mission, Delhi; Nidhi Chibber, Chairperson, CBSE and other officials of KVS (Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan), NVS (Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti) and the Education Ministry were present.

The Education Minister said that Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy has deeply inspired the NEP 2020 and the education system envisioned by Swami Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo, Mahatma Gandhi and so on will take the country forward. He added that the goal of education in our country is social transformation and imparting those values and wisdom is more important than material wealth. He also stated that it is important to build a value-based education that will make this generation of students future-ready and a socially-conscious generation.

During the launch, the Education Minister said that Ramakrishna Mission has a legacy of imparting applied education and, in addition to creating programmes for Classes I to VIII, it must also give emphasis on educational programmes for Classes IX to XII. "This unique initiative is a step towards making it certain that the personality development of a child should be aligned with the philosophy of the NEP 2020," Pradhan said, as per a report by PTI.

He also emphasised, in his speech, that the education system in India should be aligned with national priorities and create citizens of the 21st century capable of taking on global responsibilities. The NEP 2020 will focus on a teacher-led holistic education system for students, he added. Additionally, he said that the CBSE should institute an advisory framework for encouraging value-based education in all the schools from Bal Vatika to create a talent pool ready for all the challenges of life.