"We are working at the results of CUET (UG) 2022. It may take some more time", tweeted National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting the exam, at 10.01 pm on September 15.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results were to be announced today, September 15, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) M Jagadesh Kumar, had tweeted. "Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) by around 10.00 pm tonight. Best wishes to the students", tweeted the Chairman.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can follow the below-mentioned steps to check their scores:

1. Log on to the CUET official website: cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the home page of the website, click on the link that says CUET UG 2022 result

3. Enter your credentials including the NTA CUET application number and date of birth

4. Your CUET UG 2022 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and save it for future reference

It may be recalled that several technical glitches, last-minute changes of exam centres and exam cancellations, among other issues, had marred the experience of students who had opted to attempt the exam. The NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 from July 15 to August 30 across India in six phases.

A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities and 19 private universities participated in the debut of CUET UG for the academic session of 2022-23.