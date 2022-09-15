In the light of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 results — expected to be announced at 10 pm today, September 15 — the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a public notice.

In the notice, the NTA, the body responsible for conducting the exam, stated, "Candidates were asked to challenge against the Provisional Answer Key from 08 to 10 September 2022. Challenges received online were placed before the concerned Subject Experts for verification. The NTA has now finalized the Answer Keys. This massive exercise involved a total of 2219 Question papers in 13 mediums."

It also reiterated that the upcoming results are based on these final answer keys and these will be available on the official website at 10 pm, today. The NTA conducted CUET UG 2022 from July 15 to August 30 across India in six phases.

The examination was conducted in 20 days and a number of opportunities were given for candidates to make corrections in the particulars of the application forms that were submitted online. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can visit the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ for updates regarding the CUET UG 2022 results.