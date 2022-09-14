French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna is on a three-day visit to India and on Wednesday, September 14, she stressed that France wants the number of Indian students in the country to rise to 20,000 by 2025, as stated in a report by PTI.

While interacting with the students of Lady Shri Ram College, she said, "We want the number of Indian students to rise up to 20,000 by 2025."

"I know it's an ambitious target, but I also know that between India and France, the sky is the limit," she added.

Further, the French minister opined that in the field of education, gender balance was a necessity. "Much has changed when it comes to gender balance but we are still not there yet," she said.

As part of her official visit from September 13-15, Colonna will travel to Mumbai for engagements with industry leaders and site visits on Thursday.

Additionally, the French minister will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 14 "on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest".