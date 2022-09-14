Resident doctors at the Maulana Azad Medical College in Delhi have claimed that they have been falsely marked as having received the booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a letter to the Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jay Prakash Hospital, which is one of the hospitals associated with the medical college, the Resident Doctors Association claimed that some residents were denied the booster dose at the vaccination centre in the hospital because, as per the details reflected in the CoWIN records, they had already been administered the dose. The students denied receiving the third dose and have called the events "sinister".

The residents remarked that while the details in their COVID certificate state they took the first and second dose at LNJP Hospital, the third dose was recorded as having been received at random locations. "Why would a healthcare worker, who has priority access in his/her own hospital to get the shot, go to a peripheral location? It is quite weird and incomprehensible," said the doctors in the letter.

While they remarked that having health workers face this issue is "outrageous", they speculated that this is perhaps just the "tip of the iceberg" and there may be more "facing the same injustice". The doctors have demanded a thorough investigation into the "glaring inconsistencies" and have asked the authorities to ensure a trouble-free vaccination process for the residents.