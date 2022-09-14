The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday, September 12 appealed against the order of the state High Court in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 repeaters row. The court had maintained that the entire re-evaluation process for the exam must be done once again after considering 50 per cent of Pre-University (PU) marks and 50 per cent of CET ranks for the repeaters. However, students worry that this will delay the admission process further.

“It was unexpected that KEA would appeal against the order. This is just wasting our time and delaying the whole admission process,” said Suhas Papanashi, who is a KCET repeater. Although the results have been announced, the ranks have not yet been allotted and the counselling process for the seat selection hasn’t started, the student said. “It should have already been done by now but now we have to wait for at least two to three weeks more,” he said.

Another KCET dropper Ramya S said that the court’s order was fair and they considered both sides of the issue. “They asked us to go to the court. We went and we won the case, but now they have a problem with that too,” she said. This will further delay the commencement of the next academic year, the student opined. “Our engineering courses will start late and again everything will be taught in a rush just like last year,” she added.

Since KEA announced KCET 2022 results on July 29, the students from 2021 who attempted the exam again have been protesting. The main reason is that the repeaters were allotted ranks in the KCET exam based on their KCET scores alone, whereas other students have been ranked based on their KCET scores and II PU results in a 50-50 weightage split.

Not just the repeaters, the freshers too are concerned about the ongoing case in the court. Shreyas Krishnaswamy, a fresher, said that although his rank will not change much if the High Court order has to be followed, there are a lot of students whose ranks will undergo a huge variation. “Additionally, some colleges have already started their admission process but our ranks have not been allotted yet,” the student added. He also opined that a uniform evaluation process must be followed for everyone. “Only CET scores must be considered for both, freshers and repeaters, as that will be fair,” he said.

However, the repeaters said that they are confident that the decision will be taken in their favour. “It is unfair that the government is standing against its own students. But justice will prevail because we have all the proper proof and documents,” said Abhishek R, a KCET repeater.