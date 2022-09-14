Day after the launch of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal by the University of Delhi for the upcoming academic session, more than 34,000 students registered on the portal till 6 pm on Tuesday (September 13), said a senior official of the university on Tuesday, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

"On the day of launch, we received more than 25,000 registration on the portal, which spiked to more than 37,000 on Tuesday evening," said a senior official. He further added that we did not have any data on how many students opted for which course or college by now.

The portal will remain open till October 3, giving students a 21-day window to apply for their desired undergraduate programmes. There will be no offline filling up of the CSAS-2022 application form.

While launching, the portal on Monday, the Delhi University Vice-Chancellor advised the students to opt for the maximum number of preferences so that they do not face any problems with the allotment of the colleges and subjects of their choice. He further stated that this year about 6.14 lakh students from across the country have included DU in their preferred university and this year, admissions are to be done for 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres, which includes 206 combinations for the BA programmes as well.

CSAS 2022 will be conducted in three phases, the first phase will be to apply to the University of Delhi, the second phase will be preference filling and the third phase will be seat allotment-cum-admission. Delhi University also added a provision for mid-entry for the candidates who have failed to apply for CSAS 2022 due to any reasons within the stipulated time