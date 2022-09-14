Ahead of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) result announcement today, September 14 or tomorrow, September 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has reopened the application form correction window to allow candidates to edit their personal details. They can do this via cuet.samarth.ac.in.

"Meanwhile, some candidates have approached NTA requesting to allow them for correction in the particulars filled during online Application Form of CUET (UG) – 2022. In order to support them, it has been decided to provide another opportunity to make corrections in the particulars of their respective Application Forms of CUET (UG) – 2022...," stated the NTA in its notice dated September 13.

It is from September 13 to September 15 2022, 10 am, that the correction window will remain open, as stated in the notice.

Which fields can be corrected?

1) Any one: Candidate’s name or mother’s name or father’s name

2) Date of birth

3) Gender

4) Category

5) PwBD

6) Choice of Universities

The notice also added: "Please note that final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Category, or PwBD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any."