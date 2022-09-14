Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2022 results will be announced today, September 14. Department of School Education will release the AP TET results, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of APTET: aptet.apcfss.in.

How to download AP TET results:

1. Visit the official website aptet.apcfss. in

2. On the homepage select ‘APTET Result 2022′

3. Login with credentials, namely, candidate ID, date of birth and verification code

4. Results will appear on your screen

5. Download for further use

AP TET was conducted from August 6 to 21, 2022 across all 13 districts of the state. Reports say around 3,70,576 candidates have appeared for this Computer Based Test (CBT).

AP TET is conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for Classes I to VIII. After clearing the exam, candidates will be awarded an AP TET Certificate, which has a validity of a lifetime.

The objective of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is to match up to the national standards and benchmark of quality of teachers in the recruitment process in alignment with the guidelines laid down by the National Council for Teacher Education, NCTE, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.