The Uttarakhand government has announced that it will be conducting a survey of all madrasas in the state. This comes after a similar survey of madrasas kicked off today in Uttar Pradesh. According to a report by ANI, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday, September 13, informed that the government will conduct a survey of all madrasas in the state.

"Survey of all madrasas will be done in Uttarakhand too. Many types of things come up from time to time, so it is very important to conduct a proper survey of madrassas at once. We will get them surveyed, these institutions should also be fine for us, so the survey is very important," CM Dhami told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh government had declared a survey of unrecognised madrasas to gather information such as the number of students, teachers and the curriculum being taught, and to look into any possible affiliations with any non-government organisations, ANI reported. This survey began today.

In other news, Uttarakhand CM Dhami also announced that the recruitment calendar will be released by the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission within a week. The CM told ANI, "All our candidates who are going to appear in the examination should get an opportunity to participate in the examinations within the time limit, so their time should not be wasted, so we have decided that within one week the Public Service Commission will release the recruitment calendar."