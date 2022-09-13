Pictures of government school children emerging from blue makeshift portacabins have gone viral on social media. As the Times of India reported, these students hail from Government Girls' Senior Secondary School in South-East Delhi's Molarband near the Delhi-Faridabad border. A permanent building for their school for these students remains under construction and has not been handed over to the school authorities, reported ANI.

The images of students in these structures appalled the internet, given the ongoing weather situation in Delhi, with humidity spiking and no respite on the horizon. ANI reported that the Principal of the school refused to answer any questions.

The news first broke after a report by TOI on September 12. The report pointed out that over 40,000 students were studying under similar conditions in 11 government schools in the area for the last four years. The construction of new buildings has either not been completed or the buildings were not handed over to school authorities, reported TOI. It also added testimony from a parent of one of the students studying in these makeshift cabins, who said that the cabins get waterlogged when it rains and electricity needs to be cut to the cabins.