As many as 37.08 per cent of students who appeared for the Karnataka Second PUC supplementary exams have passed, results declared by the Department of Pre-University Education on Monday, September 12, showed.

Of the 1,85,415 students who had registered for the exams, 1,75,905 appeared and 65,233 passed, with girls faring better than boys. As many as 40.30 per cent girls (28,596) and 34.91 per cent boys (36,637) have passed.

Also, 39.35 per cent (34,051) English-medium students and 34.89 per cent (31,182) Kannada-medium students passed the exam. Meanwhile, 43.76 per cent (20,579) students from the Science stream, 34.66 per cent (24,530) from Arts and 34.64 per cent (20,124) from Commerce have passed. The results were declared on www.karresults.nic.in.

Students can apply online via https://pue.karnataka.gov.in for scanned copies of their answer scripts on September 12-15.

At 11.26 am today, "Out of 1,75,905 candidates appeared for the examination, 65,233 candidates passed. Pass percentage 37.08," Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala, Government of Karnataka, BC Nagesh tweeted at 26 am on September 12, Monday.

It was on August 12 that Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary exam 2022 started. The examination was conducted in two sessions. The morning examinations was conducted from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm and from 2.15 pm and 5.30 pm, the afternoon session was conducted.