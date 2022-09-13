On September 12, 2022, the Board of Secondary Education, Haryana (BSEH) released the date sheet for re-examinations of secondary and senior secondary classes (educational/open school), as stated in a report by The Indian Express.

Students appearing for these exams can check the date sheet on the official BSEH website — bseh.org.in. As per the official schedule and announcement made by Board President Professor (Dr) Jagbir Singh and Secretary Krishna Kumar on September 12, the examinations for secondary classes (educational/open school) will begin on September 29 and conclude on October 7, and examinations for senior secondary classes (educational/open school) will begin on September 29 and end October 17. The exam is scheduled to be conducted for all classes from 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

Moreover, this year, out of 3,26,487 students who appeared for Class X examinations, 2,38,932 cleared the exam and 19,679 were to take compartment exams. Given the exact number of boys and girls who passed the exam, the report by The Indian Express stated, out of 1,76,168 boys, 1,24,303 passed and out of 1,14,629 girls, 1,50,319 girls passed.

For Class XII, out of 6,745 students who appeared for the Board exam, 6,128 passed the exam. Moreover, in this year's result, the first three spots were bagged by girls. Kajal Nehra from Nidana village in Rohtak district stood first by scoring 498 out of 500 marks. Muskaan from Narwana and Sakshi from Pehowa stood second by scoring 496 marks while Shruti from Narnaund and Poonam from Palwal stood third with 495 marks, as stated in a report by The Indian Express.