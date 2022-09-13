The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) will close the registration window for the postgraduate business programmes tomorrow. Namely, the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022 registration process will be closed tomorrow, September 14, 2022.

Interested candidates can apply online for CAT 2022 exam on the official website: iimcat.ac.in. While the application fee for the General category candidates is Rs 2,300, the fee for the Reserved category is Rs 1,150.

Here are the important dates

September 14, 2022 - Last date for registration till 5 pm



Third week of September 2022 - Correction in CAT application form



October 27, 2022 - CAT 2022 admit card download



November 27, 2022 - CAT exam

Documents Required for application

1. Scanned mark sheets of Class X, XII, bachelor's degree/master's degree, diploma, others

2. Document related to work experience

3. Scanned passport-size photo and signature

4. Other required documents as mentioned in the application process

Steps to apply for CAT exam 2022

1. Visit the official website — iimcat.ac.in

2. Select 'New Registration'

3. Fill out basic details and other information asked

4. Upload scanned copies of passport-size photographs and signature

5. Select the test cities

6. Pay the registration fee

CAT 2022 will be held in three sessions of two hours each on November 27. The questions will be from quantitative ability, verbal ability and reading comprehension, and data interpretation and logical thinking.