On Monday, September 12, Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, an Institute of Eminence and a globally acclaimed Indian institute in Science, Engineering and Management domains released a notice announcing its collaboration with one of the world's leading online learning platforms, Coursera.

Students can start applying via the coursera.org website. The applications began on September 12, 2022, for the first cohort that begins in November 2022. The last date to apply is November 15, 2022. Interested candidates are instructed to visit the website https://www.coursera. org/degrees/bachelor-of- science-computer-science-bits for more information.

As per the announcement, BITS Pilani collaborates with Coursera to launch an online Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Computer Science. "Designed to serve Indian and global audiences, BITS Pilani’s BSc degree will expand access to high-quality computer science education. The programme’s job-relevant curriculum, designed with inputs from various industry partners, will empower learners to develop advanced skills in software development, data analysis, and core systems, alongside leadership and soft skills," as stated in the note by BITS Pilani.

Who are eligible to study this course? "The degree requires no entrance exam and is open to students from diverse profiles, including those without a science or significant mathematics background. Anyone with Class XII or its equivalent qualifications can apply," it read.

Special features of the programme

Student-friendly feature of this course is that it can be accessed from anywhere in the world as the programme is online. "By leveraging virtual and cloud labs, learners will apply their skills using simulations and real-world environments," the note added.

Moreover, it has different options for working professionals and students. To brief on this aspect, the note stated that in order to maximise flexibility, students could take up to six years to complete this three-year degree. It added that this will enable learners to pursue the programme while working or pursuing any other degree programme.

The programme also features an intermediate exit option of a diploma, which students can earn in about two years.