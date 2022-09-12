The National Testing Agency (NTA) will activate the city link for the second phase of the UGC NET exam tomorrow, September 13. Registered candidates can check the city allotted to them through this link. The link will be available on the official UGC NET NTA website ugcnet.nta.ac.in.



Here are the steps to check the exam city:

1. Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the login link and enter the required credentials



3. The exam city details will appear on the screen



If a candidate faces any difficulty in checking or downloading the Examination City Intimation Slip or Admit Card in due course, he/she can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail ugcnet@nta.ac.in. According to the official notification, the UGC NET Phase 2 admit cards will be released on September 16, also on the official website. The exam (Merged cycle for December 2021 and June 2022) is scheduled to be held from September 20-30 for 64 subjects.



Candidates appearing for the CSIR UGC NET Phase 2 (merged cycles) must note that the same schedule also applies to them. Their exam city link will also be available tomorrow and admit cards will be released on September 16. They can check and download the same via the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.