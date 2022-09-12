With allegations that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is skewed in favour of students familiar with the NCERT syllabus, there was bound to be scrutiny over the performance of students from the State Boards in the results that were announced last week. In Tamil Nadu, data collected by the School Education Department showed that around 34.6% of students have passed the examination. This was higher than last year when only 24.2% of students cleared the examination.

However, this is still lower than the state's overall percentage of 51.2. The DMK government's staunch opposition to the NEET exam and its introduction of two bills to exempt the state from the exam is being blamed for "misleading" students, reported The New Indian Express.

The ruling state government was also blamed for depriving the students of proper training for the exam. According to the approximate figures collected by the School Education Department, of the 12,840 students who wrote NEET this year, only 4,447 students passed the exam. This is higher compared to last year when 8,061 students wrote the examination and 1,957 students passed. Students from districts including Viluppuram, Virudhunagar, Nilgiris, Salem, Perambalur and Madurai managed to do well in the examination as all of them cleared it, reported TNIE. In Tirupattur, only 7% of students passed, making it the worst-performing district. The 7.5% quota for the government school students encouraged many to write the examination, officials told TNIE.

"Students trained in model schools managed to score well. Viluppuram and Perambalur are districts where model schools have been very vibrant. However, only a handful of students, the majority of them who repeated the exam, managed to score above 500. We are now concentrating on ensuring that students who are eligible to get seats under the 7.5% quota for government school students are informed of it," a School Education Department official told TNIE.

On Monday, September 12, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi refuted allegations that government school students were not provided with enough training for the NEET examination. "Though more students have passed the exam compared to last year, we are not satisfied with the results. It took time to return to normalcy in schools after the pandemic last year. In the coming year, proper training with the help of technology will be provided to students. Model schools were started to ensure that students from government schools join premier institutions. While the legal fight against NEET will continue, it will not affect the training given to students," said the minister.